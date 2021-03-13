Shankaracharya Nischalananda appeals Modi to allocate land for Kumbh celebration

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): In a video message, Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati expressed anger over the non-allocation of land for the Maha Kumbh celebration. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the issue within five days. He added that he will be forced to take 'steps' if the issue is not solved soon.

Shankaracharya Nischalananda's five-day ultimatum to Centre on Kumbh chaos

Shankaracharya in a video message to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah said that the issue needs to be resolved within five days. He alleged that the first Shankaracharya was also completely sidelined by the government machinery.

The state government has not yet allotted land for holding the Maha Kumbh so far, he added. "If the issue is not looked into then it indicates that your people are ineligible to govern," he said in the message.

