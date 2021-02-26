Shivpal Yadav to back Samajwadi Party in UP polls

Amroha: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) national president and former minister Shivpal Yadav on Thursday said that he will contest elections with the Samajwadi Party (SP) to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yadav held a press conference in Gajraula with former MP Harish Nagpal and targeted the BJP. He said that the full force will be put in place to stop the BJP in the 2022 election. For this purpose, SP-Praspa will jointly contest elections.

"If PSP's government is formed in the upcoming elections in 2022, then former MP Harish Nagpal will be made a minister," Yadav said.

Also read: Jhansi: 7-member delegation of PSP (L) to meet kin of man killed in police encounter