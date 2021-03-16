Special court to hear Hathras case on March 17

Hathras: A special SC/ST court on Tuesday adjourned as the Hathras gang-rape victim's brother was marked absent during the court hearing. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Speaking to media persons, the victim’s lawyer, Bhagirath Singh Solanki said: "Today the local special court for SC/ST had fixed the date for a hearing of victim's brother's statement. But nothing could happen as he did not come to court. He did not come as he had some personal works. The next hearing is scheduled on March 17."

The victim was allegedly gang-raped by four men from an upper caste community in Hathras on September 14. She later died due to her injuries at a hospital in Delhi.

The 19-year-old was allegedly raped and assaulted by Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu on September 14 in Hathras.

