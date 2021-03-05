Tandoor murder case super cop finally gets justice after 22 years

New Delhi: Abdul Nazir Kunju, the police constable who cracked the famous Naina the very famous tandoor case in Delhi in July 1995, finally got justice after around 22 years.

Pronouncing verdict in favour of Kunju, the Supreme court on Thursday ordered Delhi police to repay the arrears of Kunju within two months according to his seniority.

Over two decades ago on the night of July 2, 1995, in the open-air restaurant of a Delhi five-star hotel, a body was being burned in a tandoor. Constable Kunju's alertness helped expose a murder plot that sent shockwaves through the capital's power circle.

However, Kunju claimed that he was humiliated by his own department. He claimed he got an amount of Rs 5 as a reward and an out-of-turn promotion in 1995 but was kept at the bottom of the promotion list of 1999. This denied him the benefits of the Sixth Pay Commission.

"I was head constable but the constables who joined Delhi Police after I got a higher salary. I wrote to his seniors and the police headquarters several times and even went to CAT which ruled in my favour. But, Delhi Police went in appeal to the high court. Fed up with the system, I took voluntary retirement in 2012," Kunju said.

"In the year 1998, when the sixth pay commission came int force, my salary was reduced even more than my junior. Then I got to know that I was not promoted with my seniority. I did what an honest police officer should have done that day. Otherwise, Naina Sahni wouldn't have got justice," Kunju recalled.

Meanwhile, Kunju expressed happiness over his victory and said that his own department finally done injustice to him.

"Despite cracking such a big case, I was being paid less than my junior. But I had full faith in the judicial system. It took me almost 22 years to regain my rights. But I am happy that the judicial system finally won," Kuju said.

Advocate Anil Singhal said that this case was going on in the Supreme Court since 2014. On Thursday, the bench of Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan pronounced the verdict in this case.

"The apex court ordered the Delhi Police to provide seniority salary to Kunju from the time of his promotion. The court also asked Delhi police to repay the arrears of Kunju within two months. It took Kunju 15 years from the court to get his rights but finally, he got justice," said Anil Singhal.

