Teenager rapes seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Raipura area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the class 12 student took the girl to his house and raped her, SHO, Raipura, Sushil Chandra Sharma said.

Read: Protests erupt over murder of teenage girl in Aligarh

The accused was held on Sunday from the village, he added.

An FIR was registered by the family members of the victim, when she told them about the incident, he said.

Read: UP Dalit man beaten to death by woman's family

The girl has been sent for medical examination and probe is on in the matter.

(PTI Report)