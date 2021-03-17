Temple priest in custody for sexually harassing minor girl

Shahjahanpur (UP): A priest was taken into custody for allegedly sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl after luring her inside a temple here on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Raghav Giri (42) lured the girl inside the temple in Kotwali police station area and indulged in an indecent act with her.

The girl somehow freed herself and told her family members about the incident after reaching home. Agitated villagers reached the temple to confront the priest but he locked himself inside a room.

Read: Ban loudspeakers for Azaan: Allahabad Central University VC

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

A case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and POCSO Act and investigations are on, the SP added.

Read: Slain MLA's widow urges Priyanka not to shield Ansari

PTI