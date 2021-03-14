Police probe bodies found on roadside in UP

Mirzapur: Three bodies were found in suspicious circumstances on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh as police said they have not yet identified them.

Bloodstains and injuries were found on the bodies in Nandpur village in Mirzapur. Police in-charge Inspector Gopal Gupta suspect it to be a case of murder, reports said.

A cartridge was found on one body and a diary with an address in Bihar was found on another one.



