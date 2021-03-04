Two arrested for rape of minor girl in UP

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested two suspects after a minor girl was abducted and raped in Gorakhpur city.

The victim said she was abducted by three boys on motorcycles when she was returning home with her friends in Gorakhpur. She said after the incident she reached a police station to register a complaint but she was turned back by the police.

Reports said police started an investigation only after a video of the assault on the girl was posted on social media the next day and a case was registered under the POSCO Act.

Police said the main suspect Ravi alias Raj and a second suspect identified as Vishal have been arrested and a search was on for the third one.

Reports said a policeman in charge of an outpost in the area has been suspended after the incident.



