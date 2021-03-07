Two die in blast following gas leak at Ammonia plant

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Two labourers working at an Ammonia plant at Bindeshwari cold storage located in the Itounja area lost their lives many were injured following an explosion due to gas leak on Saturday night.

All injured people were rushed to the hospital where Dharmendra (28) and Mishrilal (30), residents of Sitapur, were declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, two other labourers were referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The leakage took place around 9 pm on Saturday when the workers were working in the plant. The explosion blew up the upper part of the cold storage, killing two labourers and injuring four seriously.

Many labourers working in storage got trapped inside and were later rescued.

The workers suffered from burning, itching and breathing problems.

Meanwhile, MLA Avinash Trivedi has expressed grief over the incident and said that all possible help will be provided to the families of the workers.

