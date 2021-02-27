Two missing after falling into Ganga in Uttar Pradesh

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): Two people were reported missing after they fell into the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Saturday.

According to reports, a large number of devotees had gathered at the Kadarganj ghat under Sikandarpur police station limits to take a holy dip on the occasion of Magh Purnima.

While they were taking a dip, five persons reportedly feel into the river, following which other devotees alerted the police.

While three persons were rescued to safety by divers of the police, two persons are still missing.

The two missing persons -- Govind and Anuj -- are an uncle-nephew duo. The police is continuing its operations to trace the duo.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken note of the incident and instructed officials to reach the spot.

