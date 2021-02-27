One Subedar killed, other grievously injured in brawl in Lucknow

Lucknow: One Subedar was killed and another severely injured in a brawl over handing over the charge of the mess in ​Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow cant.

Reportedly there was a dispute between the two over handing of mess charge which turned ugly as both of them got into a fight. They also attacked each other with knives in which Subedar Simpa Sherpa, a resident of West Bengal, was killed in this.

While the other one, Ramesh Kumar Rai was also seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to doctors, Rai is in critical condition.

At present, no officer in the command of the army is willing to speak on this matter. But the police has registered a case and started investigating.

DCP Sanjiv Suman told that the body of Simpa Sherpa has been found in the Central Officers' Mess in the Cantt Police Station area. The rank is JCO and he was posted in the Gorkha unit. The throat of the deceased was found slit.

At a distance of 200 meters from the spot, another person was found in an injured state. He is Ramesh Kumar Rai ranked JCO. Both were posted in the Gorkha unit. Ramesh Kumar Rai is still in an injured state and is not in a condition to speak. He will be questioned when he is in a position to give this statement.

The police are taking action by registering an advance case in it.

