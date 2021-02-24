Unnao case victim's statements recorded after she regained consciousness

Kanpur: The 16-year-old girl, who was found in an unconscious state in an agriculture field in Unnao's Babuhara village along with two other minor girls, has started showing considerable improvement and her statement has been recorded by a woman police officer on Tuesday.

According to reports, the girl, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kanpur, has regained consciousness and her liquid diet has also been started.

The doctors are constantly monitoring her condition and administering necessary medical assistance to her, reports said.

A heavy deployment of the police force has been made at the hospital to ensure law and order. The victim was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night in critical condition.

Three minor girls -- aged 16, 15 and 14 -- were found in an unconscious state in an agriculture field in the Babuhara village under the Asoha police station area by the locals on Wednesday night. The three were rushed to the hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.

The police had on Friday achieved a breakthrough and arrested two people in connection with the deaths of the two teenage girls.

The Inspector-General Lucknow, Laxmi Singh on Friday told reporters that the incident was the fallout of a one-sided love affair.

However, the families of the girls demanded a federal probe, indicating they weren’t satisfied with the initial probe and arrests by UP Police.

Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the Director-General of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the teenager.

