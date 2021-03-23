UP cops send 10 Dhaba workers to jail after being asked to pay for food

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): An eatery owner from Uttar Pradesh's Etah city has accused two police officers of allegedly demanding bribe from him and arresting 10 people of that eatery after filing a fake case against them.

According to reports, Praveen Kumar, a physically challenged man lodged a complaint with Kotwali Rural police station in Etah and urged Etah DM for justice.

Kumar alleged that two cops named Santosh Kumar and Shailendra Yadav from Kotwali Rural police station refused to pay for the food they had consumed at his eatery.

UP cops send 10 Dhaba workers to jail after being asked to pay for food

Later, the conversation between the cops and eatery workers became a hatred argument as the owner asked them to pay the nominal charge of their food, the complainant said in FIR.

Instead of paying money, the cops had heated arguments with the eatery owner and other customers and threatened to send all workers of the eatery to jail. And allegedly filed a fake gang loot case against 10 people and arrested them, the complainant said in FIR.

All 10 people were taken to jail by creating a fake recovery of illicit recovery from their possession and police claimed that the arrested persons were nabbed after an encounter. The complainant also alleged that two cops sought bribe to release his eatery workers, reports said.

The matter came to the fore when the complainant Kumar urged justice from the DM of Etah. Meanwhile, Dr Vibha Chanchal took cognizance of the incident and ordered the police department to conduct a proper investigation into the incident.

Reportedly, Crime Branch SP, Rahul Kumar, who is investigating this whole matter said, "An application has been sent to me by the District Magistrate for investigation. The role of police personnel, in this case, is mounting to be a questionable one. In this case, the matter of falsely implicating people has been revealed by the police personnel."

"If the case of sending people to jail in a fake way is found in this case, then strict action will be taken against all police officers. To ensure fair probe, the case is being registered and further investigations are underway," SP Kumar said.

ALSO READ: IPS Amitabh Thakur forced to retire as unfit to serve