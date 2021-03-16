UP court to hear bail plea of PFI student wing leader Rauf Shareef

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): District court in Mathura will today hear the bail plea of ​​PFI Student Wing Organization General Secretary Rauf Sharif.

Due to the absence of documents in the court on the previous date, his bail could not be heard.

Rauf Sharif is accused of taking funding from abroad and hatching a conspiracy to spread communal violence in Hathras.

Four members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were arrested last year at the district's toll plaza, were questioned by the STF team. During the interrogation of Atiq ur Rehman and Masood, the name of Rauf Sharif came to the front for providing financial help to incite a riot.

Rauf is accused of plotting riots by taking funding from abroad.

Currently, Rauf Sharif, a resident of Kerala, is lodged in 14-day judicial custody in the district jail.

The four arrested members of the Popular Front of India, Atikur Rahman, Alam, Siddiqui and Masood, were arrested on October 5 last year from Manat toll plaza on charges of hatching a conspiracy to spread communal violence after the Hathras incident.

Pamphlets, laptops, mobiles and other objectionable materials were recovered from all the accused.

According to the police, members of the PFI wanted to spread sect violence in Hathras.