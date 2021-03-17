UP govt issues notice to officials for not responding to calls from CMO

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh government has issued notice to over 25 state officials for not responding to the calls on their CUG numbers from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office. The officials have been asked to reply within three days.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, said that notice has been issued to 25 District Magistrates and four Commissioners who did not respond to the calls.

The officials who failed to respond to the calls include Mandalayukta, District Magistrate, SP and SSP of Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Hapur, Badaun, Aligarh, Kannauj, Santakbir Nagar among other districts.

Apart from this the SSP of Aligarh, Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Rae Bareli, Kannauj, Auraiya, Kushinagar, Jalaun also didn’t pick up the call.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had directed the government officials to attend the phone calls on their CUG numbers promptly and listen to the grievances of the people. It is in this connection the CMO made calls to the officers during working hours to conduct a reality check.