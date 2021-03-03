UP police arrest 2 more accused in Hathras murder case

(Uttar Pradesh) Hathras: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two more accused in the Hathras murder case, however, the main accused in the case is still absconding.

The police said the two people arrested have been identified as Rohitash Sharma and Nikhil Sharma. Both of them are residents of Naujarpur village.

SP Vineet Jaiswal

Earlier on Wednesday, Vineet Jaiswal, the SP of Hathras, had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for providing information about the main accused Gaurav Sharma and others.

It is known that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who has taken the issue seriously instructed officials to invoke the National Security Act against the culprits who murdered Hathras resident Amrish Sharma.

An FIR has been registered against the four accused and a special team has been formed to nab other accused in the case. Meanwhile, an investigation is also underway.

It may be mentioned here that Gaurav Sharma and his friends had shot dead Amrish Sharma, for having filed a case against them in July 2018. The deceased had filed a case against the main accused Gaurav for having allegedly molested his daughter.