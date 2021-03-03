UP Special Task Force Arrests Nepali Citizen From Ayodhya

(Uttar Pradesh) Lucknow: The Special Task Force of UP Police has arrested Salim Khan, a citizen from Nepal. During the investigation, Salim confessed that he had opened bank accounts using fake documents from Nepal and used them for financial transactions. It has also been learnt that such persons situated across various cities in UP have been creating fake Indian IDs.

UP Police have also launched a manhunt to nab the accomplices mentioned by Salim Khan, post the latter's arrest on Monday. Salim admitted to having been in contact with citizens from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sudan via WhatsApp calls. Police have also seized fake Aadhaar card and Nepalese documents from him.

According to an officer of UP STF, it has been revealed by Salim that many of his fellow Nepali accomplices who are working in various districts are creating fake documents in order to open bank accounts for doing financial transactions in Indian Rupee.

Also, these persons are using net banking to transfer money to other countries abroad. The UP Police are now busy chalking out a plan to nab such persons, as Salim spilt the beans during interrogation. Salim even named a few of his accomplices to the personnel during the investigation.

Mohammed Salim Khan a resident of Banke district's Lakshmanpur in Nepalganj was arrested on Monday by the UP STF. Reportedly, the Special Task Force had received a tip-off regarding the movement of a person in Ayodhya and nearby districts suspected of hiding his real identity using fake documents.

This led to the STF launch an investigation into the matter and the identity of Salim Khan being revealed. The accused hid his date of birth and other identification details and got a fake Aadhaar card processed. He used the Aadhaar to obtain a mobile SIM in 2016 and then opened two bank accounts in Allahabad Bank at Shrawasti and in the Hempur Branch of Indian Bank.

Salim Khan had even registered three fake DOBs in the records, with 01-01-1981mentioned on Aadhaar and 20-09-1976 mentioned in the Allahabad bank account. Having collected all proofs, the UP STF arrested Salim Khan from Suchitaganj bazaar in Ayodhya. It was during the interrogation that Salim admitted to having opened two bank accounts and two Indian mobile SIM cards.