UP STF arrests PFI training commander

Basti (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man whom they alleged to be a training commander of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Mohammad Rashid was apprehended from near Basti railway station when he was trying to go to Mumbai via Lucknow to take part in the upcoming meetings and training sessions of the PFI.

Superintendent of Police, Basti, Hemraj Meena said on Sunday: "Acting on a tip-off, an STF team, late on Saturday night, arrested Mohammad Rashid from near Basti railway station. Police have also recovered some documents with anti-national material, a CD, a fake Aadhar card and a mobile phone from him.

A case has been registered against him under various sections of the IPC at Kotwali police station in Basti."

He said a probe has been initiated into the matter.

The STF, in a statement issued, said, "During interrogation, the PFI training commander said the main aim of PFI was to spread their ideology through youths from a particular community, who are physically strong, radicalized and are imparted physical and weapons' training and prepared to trigger an incident in any part of the country.

IANS