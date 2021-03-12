Woman says policeman tricked her into relationship

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): A Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Friday accused a policeman of luring her into a relationship by hiding his religious and abused her for six years.

She lodged an FIR with Hardoi Mahila police station and demanded immediate arrest of the cop.

According to the complainant, she came in contact with the accused, who was later identified as Nadim of Safipur district, a police constable posted near her house in Unnao in 2013.

UP: Woman accuses cop of raping her concealing religious identity

She said that he told her that his name was Rahul and during a conversation with her, Nadim took her contact details. Later, they met several times and developed a relationship.

Nadim concealed his religion and lured her into a relationship and forced her to get sexually involved with him, the complainant said in her FIR.

"The complainant alleged that she was raped as a result she conceived thrice but the accused forced her to abort every time. Later, she somehow got to know that he was faking his identity. When she confronted him, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences," said, SP Kapil Dev Singh.

"Based on the complaint of the woman, the Hardoi police have registered a case against the police constable under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and initiated a probe. Efforts are on to arrest him," Singh said.

ALSP READ: Married woman raped by paddy trader in UP