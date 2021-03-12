UP: Woman beaten to death by locals of molesting her daughter

Prayagraj: A woman was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by locals after a youth allegedly attempted to rape her teenage daughter.

The woman succumbed to injuries at SRN Hospital on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place at Buapur village of the district, when the girl was grazing her goats in a field.

The accused youth reached there and started harassing her sexually and tore her clothes. When the girl started screaming, the youth left her and ran away from the spot.

After returning home, the minor told the entire incident to his mother and the family member of the girl complained about the same incident to the accused youth's family, police said.

Instead of taking any step against their son, the parents of the youth and his relatives beat the woman black and blue. Following this, the woman was critically injured and admitted to SRN Hospital. While undergoing treatment, the woman succumbed to her injuries this morning, police added.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against the accused youth's family and started investigation into the incident.

