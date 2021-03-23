Uttar Pradesh: Two held for forcing girls into sex work

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Police arrested two people at Thangaon in Sitapur for forcing girls into prostitution. A woman and man were taken into custody on Monday following a complaint from three young women.

The three girls, in their complaint to police, said that they were hired for cleaning work by a woman, who they identified as the "wife of a pharmacist who works at the CSC Hospital."

They alleged that the racket hired women by promising jobs and later forced them into flesh trade. The three women said that they were 'solicited' to outsiders.

Recalling the horrors they faced, the women added that they were drugged, beaten up and stopped from reaching out to their parents.

The operation of the racket came to light after the escaped with the help of a vehicle driver. They had reached the office of the Deputy Collector and later explained the horrors they faced.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Biswan Ramdarsha Ram said that he was doing some important work in his office when the three women approached him. He said that the women were physically harassed by their captors.

The police swung into action as soon as the matter was informed to Superintendent of Police, RP Singh.