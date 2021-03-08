Varanasi woman gifts painting carved with 51,000 names of Lord Ram to Mamata

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): As the war of words between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP continued in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, a 26-year-old woman from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary Constituency, has sent a special sketch painting of Ram Darbar with Lord Ram’s name engraved on it 51,000 times.

It took one and half months to sketch Ram Darbar having pictures of Lord Ram, Mother Sita, Bharat, Lakshman, Shatrughan, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Mahesh and Lord Hanuman.

Shalini Mishra, the painter, told ETV Bharat that she felt disturbed when West Bengal CM refrained from chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' in the public meeting. In order to give her a message, to chant the name of Lord Rama, she carved a unique painting and sent it through speed post on Monday.

"I feel disappointed when Mamata didi refrain herself from chanting Jai Shree Ram. Banerjee also refused to address the event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event organised at the Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To give her a message that Ram belongs to all and urged her not to refrain from chanting the Lord Rama's name, I am sending this painting along with a letter in which I wished her best wishes for the upcoming elections", said Shalini.

She further said that she feels very disappointed when the political parties are using the name of Lord Ram to fulfil their vested interests.

"Either it is BJP or TMC, all parties should stop politicising Lord Rama", noted the painter.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

