Woman commits suicide in UP's Sambhal after registering rape case

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A woman died by suicide in Grampura village of Bahjoi Police Station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, days after registering a rape case against a person.

According to police, the person who has been accused of rape has been arrested.

Also read: Indian national killed in firing by Nepal Police: Pilibhit SP

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra said on Thursday, "A woman died by suicide in Bahjoi Police Station limits. The woman had registered a rape case against a person on January 27. The accused of the rape case has been arrested. There was a love affair between the deceased woman and the accused."

Woman dies by suicide in UP's Sambhal after registering rape case

Also read: Allahabad HC asks Centre, state not to set up GST tribunal in UP without its nod

Now, on the complaint received by the deceased's brother, a case has been filed, SP said adding that further actions are being taken.

(ANI)

Also read: UP police take rape complaint after tweet to CM