Woman files rape case against Uttar Pardesh MLA's kin

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): A woman hailing from Mumbai's Kalyan has lodged a rape complaint against Uttar Pardesh Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra's nephew and a relative with Kalyan police station on Monday.

MLA Mishra's nephew has been identified has Manisha Mishra, who is Gyanpur block chief and his relative has been identified as Krishna Mohan Tiwari.

According to the complainant, Manish Mishra and Krishna Mohan Tiwari raped her by luring her to provide government service. The duo invited her to a hotel on the pretext of providing a government job and feed her sweets laced with drugs.

Following this, the duo allegedly raped her while she was unconscious and captured obscene photos of her. Later, the accused also threatened the woman of dire consequences if she opened her mouth.

Meanwhile, police have registered the FIR against the duo and started an investigation on the same.

