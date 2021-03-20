Woman, newborn died after school dropout performed C-section in UP

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A woman and her newborn died at a private hospital in Saini village in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh as a school dropout performed a "caesarean section" on her with a shaving razor blade.

While the incident took place on March 17, the mater came to the fore on Saturday when police arrested the accused person and his aides.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra Shukla, who performed the surgery at Maa Sharda Hospital in the same village.

Woman, newborn died after school dropout performed C-section in UP

According to police, a 30-year-old Poonam of Purva village rushed to Maa Sharda Hospital due to labour pain.

As her condition was critical, Shukla performed a caesarean section on Poonam with a razor blade on a makeshift operating table. When Poonam bled profusely, Shukla told Poonam's husband to take her to the district hospital. But while taking her to the DHH, Poonam and her newborn baby died on the way, police said.

ALSO READ: Man faces arrest for trying to kill family

"The incident came to light when Rajaram, the woman's husband, filed a complaint that his wife and newborn child died due to medical negligence. We found that it was an unregistered clinic with no infrastructure to perform surgeries. Quacks used razor blades to conduct operations. However, more shocking is the fact that the accused, a class 8 dropout, has allegedly been working as a quack at the hospital for the past one year," said SP, Arvind Chaturvedi.

"Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Sahni, Rajendra Prasad Shukla, and hospital coordinator, Arun Mishra have been arrested and were charged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder," he said.