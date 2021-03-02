UP CM to address election rally in Bengal

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will hold a rally in Malda district on Tuesday ahead of the election in the state in March

Adityanath will be the first major BJP leader to campaign in the state after the elections dates were announced last week.

According to reports, he will hold at least a dozen rallies in the state.

READ: WHO has also praised UP's COVID management: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath tweets

Before leaving for Bengal, Adityanath tweeted, "Namaskar Bengal. I am privileged to be present among all of you today on the awakened land of Sanatan culture. With the immortal rise of 'Vande Mataram' the national consciousness of the entire country my salute to the heroic land that awakens ... Jai Shri Ram."

READ: Yogi govt to give tablets to 'Abhyuday' students

Adityanath is likely to raise the issue of CAA, NRC, love jihad and Ram Mandir besides other relevant matters. He may also highlight the achievements of the BJP governments in his state as well as at the Centre.

West Bengal will vote in eight phases starting March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

READ: Yogi government presented a picture of a healthy, safe and self-reliant state: Dr. Vishal Saxena