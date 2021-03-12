11 ministers inducted in Tirath Singh Rawat government

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday inducted 11 ministers into his cabinet.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath to new ministers at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

Former Uttarakhand BJP Chief Bansidhar Bhagat, who was replaced by Madan Kaushik in Trivendra Singh Rawat government, was also inducted in Tirath Singh Rawat government.

Other ministers in Tirath Singh Rawat government are Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey, Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya and Yatishwaranand.

Read: Clean environment basic right of citizens, plea of non-availability of funds cannot be excuse: NGT

All the ministers took oath in Hindi except Arvind Pandey, who took oath in Sanskrit.

As per provisions, the Uttarakhand cabinet can have maximum 12 ministers including the Chief Minister.

Read: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat likely to expand cabinet today

On Wednesday, Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state, a day after the former Chief Minister resigned Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned following the directions of Central leadership.

IANS