Tirath blames 'family planning' for difference in rationing

Ramnagar: Speaking at a public event, Chief Minister of Tirath Singh Rawat suggested that a lack family planning among the beneficiaries of the state's Public Distribution System, led to smaller rations.

"Every household received rations on basis of headcounts. Those which had two children received 10 kg while those who had 20 received a quintal. People were jealous of those families which received a quintal of rations," he said addressing an event.

The newly appointed BJP chief minister, however, left it to the judgement of his audience to ponder if the 'difference in rationing' was indeed due to the authorities.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat addressing an event

"When there was time, you gave birth to only two children, so who is at fault in this? Why be jealous?" Tirath asked.

Tirath also made a factual error when he said in this speech that "America enslaved India for 200 years."

"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved everyone from the coronavirus menace.

Also Read: BJP summons Uttarakhand CM after 'ripped jeans' remark

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a lot of measures to save us from the coronavirus but we didn't follow his instructions properly. Only some people followed the instruction of wearing masks, sanitising, washing hands and social distancing," he claimed.

Tirath had recently stirred up a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat had said that he was shocked to meet a woman, who runs an NGO, wearing ripped jeans on a flight with her kids.

"What kind of message are we giving out to society," he had said.

Amid condemnation of Rawat's comments, several women, including politicians and celebrities, posted photos in ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.

(With inputs from ANI)