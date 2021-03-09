Dehradun: While addressing the press conference after submitting his resignation to the Governor, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "Ask Delhi why my resignation was sought."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Uttarakhand was witnessing an upheaval due to internal discontent within the state unit, with several MLAs and leaders close to the CM’s office being unhappy with Rawat’s functioning and bureaucracy.

Rawat met Governor Baby Rani Maurya in Dehradun on Tuesday afternoon and submitted his resignation.