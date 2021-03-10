Big challenges ahead for the new CM of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: It would be a difficult road ahead for Tirath Singh Rawat, who has taken over as the chief minister of Uttarakhand from Trivendra Singh Rawat. Tirath has hardly ten months’ tenure before him. In this short tenure, Tirath Singh Rawat will have to not only overcome these difficulties but will have to perform in such a way that he is able to meet up the expectations of the people.

Tirath Singh Rawat

Successful organisation of Maha Kumbh

The present big challenge before Tirath Singh Rawat is the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh. Though Maha Kumbh’s period has been shortened to just one month, Tirath Singh Rawat will have to ensure that the event passes off successfully.

Assuage the feelings of dissidents

The biggest challenge before Tirath Singh Rawat is the growing dissidence within the party. In fact, there are several factions in the ruling BJP and many MLAs and ministers are unhappy with the chief minister. In such a situation, Tirath Singh Rawat, after assuming office, will have to get the cooperation of everyone while taking decisions.

Choice of a better team

After assuming office, chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat will have to show utmost sagacity in choosing a better team, giving proper representation to districts and maintain regional balance. He will also have to ensure that senior leaders are given their due respect. Those not included in the cabinet will have to be coaxed into cooperating with him.

Decision on Gairsain dispute

It is a difficult challenge to resolve the controversial decision of outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to for Gairsain as a division or commissionerate.

Decision on Char Dham Board

The Char Dham Management Board had caused much embarrassment to the BJP government. The pilgrimage priests have been carrying out an agitation against it for quite a long time. It would be worth observing how Tirath resolves these issues.

The new Chief Minister

Decision on District Development Authorities

Trivendra Singh Rawat had announced to dissolve district development authorities but the government has not yet taken any step in this regard. It would be difficult for Tirath Rawat to resolve the matter.

Deal with bureaucracy

It would be most difficult and challenging for Tirath Singh Rawat to control the bureaucracy which has always been out of reach of the government. Tirath Singh will have to find out ways and means to bring the bureaucracy under his command and take the desired work from as well deal with the complaints of MLAs and ministers.

Fill state exchequer’s coffers

It is a big question as to how Teerath Singh will fill the empty state coffers. Trivendra Singh Rawat had made several announcements that entail payment of money to institutions, farmers and people of the depressed class. How will Tirath Singh Rawat deal with this?

Challenge of speeding up development work

He will have to give out the message that political events have not adversely affected development works. For this, all development works will have been executed expeditiously.

Must prove himself better for the 2022 elections

The health services of the state are in shambles. This is going to be a major issue in the 2022 assembly elections. It would be interesting to see how Tirath tackles this issue in such a short time. When the assembly session was on in Gairsen one person fell seriously ill and there was not even an ECG machine available in Gairsain and the patient had to be transported to Haldwani.

To enthuse party workers

The 2022 assembly elections are not far away. Therefore, Tirath Singh Rawat will have to infuse enthusiasm among the party workers and prove that his government belongs to the workers. He will have to show that his government is within the reach of the workers.

Reply to opposition’s attack

The opposition in an attack mode on the issue of farmers movement, price rise and other local issues. It would be interesting to see how Tirath blunts the opposition’s attacks and wins over the confidence of the people.

How to neutralise new enemy

Aam Aadmi Party has entered the state. AAP is exposing all the weak nerves of the state such as matters related to health, education, roads, electricity and water.

Connecting with people

The chief minister’s connection with people is the most important. Trivendra was perceived as an arrogant chief minister. How well Tirath Rewat is able to connect with the people will play an important role in the 2022 assembly elections.

