Centre's SOPs to be implemented at Kumbh Mela

New Delhi: Amid the preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2021 starting from April 1, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said apart from the guidelines issued by the Centre there will be no other restrictions on the tourists coming here to take the holy dip.

This year Kumbh Mela will be organised for a shorter span, from April 1 to 30. Three 'Shahi Snans' will be performed in April. On April 12 and 14, all the 13 Akharas will take the holy dip while on April 27 Bairagi Akhara will take the holy dip.

Also read: More trains for Haridwar Kumbh mela

As per the health arrangements, 100 teams have been constituted for thermal screening while the teams performing the Covid-19 tests have been increased to 50 from 40 and the ambulances have also been increased to 54 from 32. A team of 100 doctors and 148 paramedical staff from Uttar Pradesh has also reached Haridwar.

Tents and toilets will be made and all the Mahamandleshwars will also be provided necessary facilities.

Also read: Haridwar Kumbh: Attending Kumbh Mela With All The Precautionary Health Measures

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government had mandated registration of the saints coming to attend the Kumbh. The devotees will have to get their RT-PCR test done 72 hours before participating in the Kumbh. They will be permitted only if they are tested negative.

Uttarakhand government had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the ashrams, dharamshalas, ghats, hotels, restaurants, guest houses, public vehicles, parking lots, railway station, bus stations, shops, etc.



IANS