Congress demands re-election in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Soon after the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from his post, the Congress party demanded re-election in the state, asking the President of India to take cognizance of the matter.

While addressing a press conference, on Tuesday, Uttrakhand Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav said, "This is a failed attempt to hide the failures of Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP Government. This is the same Government for which Nanital High Court had given orders for the CBI probe under the corruption charges. Either in terms of unemployment or the scam over mid-day meal, today the true picture of this Government has come to the fore."

"Just a month back, hundreds of people lost their lives due to a natural disaster in Uttarakhand. That incident should the complete mismanagement of this Government. The BJP Government has done nothing for the welfare of Uttarakhand people," he further added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the resignation of Trivendra Rawat, Congress demanded that the President of India should suspend the BJP Government in the state and should opt for re-election.

"BJP should either withdraw its Government from power or President should suspend it. There should be President rule until the re-elections will be done in the state," said the Congress leader.

Rawat, who resigned from his post as damage control, just a few months before the completion of the tenure of his Government, called it a collective decision. When asked about the reason behind this step, he replied, "For that, you have to go to Delhi."

Reacting to his statement, Devendra Yadav said, "I want to question the Central leadership of BJP over this matter. They should have taken cognizance of the failures of the Uttarakhand Government much before."