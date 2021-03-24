Court insists on Covid report for Kumbh

Nainital: Amid a surge in daily Covid cases across the country, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to follow 'stringent measures' to control the spread of Coronavirus at Kumbh Mela.



It said the government should demand RT-PCR test results from participants before their participation at the Mahakumbh.

The High Court also constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Om Prakash to submit a detailed report of the work done in the Kumbh Mela area.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that a Covid report is not necessary to take part in the Kumbh Mela.

The PIL filed for Kumbh works was heard in the High Court on Wednesday and the court summoned the Chief Secretary and other officials regarding arrangements to deal with Coronavirus at Kumbh Mela.