Over 32 lakh people took holy dip at Har Ki Pauri

Haridwar: More than 32 lakh devotees from across the nation celebrated Maha Shivratri on Thursday by taking a holy dip in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

Shiva followers assembled at Har Ki Pauri Ghat to take a holy dip from 6 am to 8 am.

After this, people were asked to clear the area as the ghat was to be prepared for the saints of seven Akharas who were scheduled to take the holy dip at 11 am.

To throw a grand welcome for the saints, flowers were showered from helicopters.

Saints from the seven Akharas also danced to the tunes of the police band.

The Haridwar Kumbh administration said that 24,20,000 devotees took a dip in the holy river by 10 am on Thursday,

Later, the newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat reached Har Ki Pauri ghat and offered prayers. He also welcomed the saints with flower garlands to seek their blessings.

Firstly, Juna Akhara took the dip into river Ganga along with Agni, Aahwan and Kinnar Akhara.

Following this, Niranjani Akhara, Anand Akhara and Mahanirvani Akhara reached Harki Paadi for a dip with Atal Akhara.

Taking a holy dip in Brahmakund at the Har Ki Pauri Ghat on Maha Shivratri also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva' has a special significance.

According to the Kumbh Administration, 32,87,000 people took a dip in the holy ghats of Haridwar on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

