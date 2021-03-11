India, Uzbekistan begin joint military exercise

Almora (Uttarakhand): The armies of India and Uzbekistan on Wednesday began a 10-day military exercise in Uttarakhand's Chaubatia as part of efforts to bolster bilateral defence and security ties, officials said.

Forty-five soldiers each from Uzbekistan and Indian armies are participating in the "DUSTLIK II" exercise.

"This joint exercise will definitely provide impetus to the ever-growing military and diplomatic ties between the two nations and also reflects the strong resolve of both nations to counter-terrorism," the defence ministry said.

It is the second edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise of both armies. The first edition of the exercise was held in Uzbekistan in November 2019.

"Both contingents will be sharing their expertise and skills in the field of counter-terrorism operations in mountainous, rural and urban scenarios under UN mandate," the ministry said in a statement.

