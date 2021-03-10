More trains for Haridwar Kumbh mela

Haridwar: The Indian Railways has announced that an additional 12 trains will be run till Haridwar Mahakumbh for the convenience of passengers. These trains will be operated in addition to the existing services.

Already 15 Kumbh Mela special trains are running to provide an easy travel experience for devotees.

Guidelines have been issued by the Mela administration and the government for the royal bath to be held on Mahashivratri.

The first royal bath of Haridwar Kumbh Mela is to be held on 11 March.

A negative Covid-19 report has been made mandatory within 72 hours for devotees to participate in the royal bath and they will also have to register on the portal of Haridwar Kumbh Mela along with all the necessary documents.

Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat said that devotees who follow the rules of Kumbh Mela will only be given entry to Haridwar Kumbh.

