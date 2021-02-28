International Yoga Festival set to begin from tomorrow in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The International Yoga Festival is all set to begin from Monday in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

State Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal will inaugurate the week-long festival which will be held at the Ganga Resort of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam.

Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Vice President, Krishna Kumar Singhal speaking to media

Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Vice President, Krishna Kumar Singhal said that all the preparations for the festival have been completed and the organisers are all set to host yoga gurus and yoga enthusiasts.

Also Read: Kumbh Mela: Penal action to be taken against violators of COVID-19 SOPs

The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam are jointly hosting the programme.

The festival, being observed since 1999, has been witnessing the participation of eminent yoga exponents and enthusiasts from across the world.

Also Read: NGT directs NTPC to pay Rs 58 lakh for damaging envt in Uttarakhand