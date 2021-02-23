Know about Uttarakhand's first Women Commando Squad

Dehradun: A female commando squad has been inducted in the Uttarakhand Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) wing for the first time in order to thwart every plan of terrorists.

Basic training has been given to the women commando squad first at Haridwar, then Narendra Nagar PTC and now in Dehradun's police line.

On 24 February 2021, the Women's Commando Squad will demonstrate their newly acquired before the CM at Dehradun Police Line.

At the same time, women commandos, who joined ATS Wing for the first time, are brimming with enthusiasm and taking this challenging training in a stride and they are passionately committed towards making every difficult operation successful.

At the initiative of the CM of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, the new woman commando squad joining the ATS wing is extremely proud of being a part of this eminent force despite it being technically challenging.

The Women's Commando Squad of the ATS Wing shall present a demonstration of the skills that they have been equipped with during their training before Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on February 24, 2021, at Dehradun Police Line.

Gruelling training to equip commandos with techniques

Armed with modern weapons, this squad of women commandos who are sweating it out in different sessions of training from morning to evening, are determined to master every technique that they require to thwart all the plans of the terrorists within no time.

These women commandos, who are being trained blindfolded with a black cloth will soon be equipped with techniques to make anti-terrorist operations successful with a blink of an eye, so that they may rescue people from all walks of life from any eventuality brought upon them by terrorist activity.

After the first phase of training is completed by the end of March, the women commando squad will be first deployed in big events like Mahakumbh Mela.

However, after the Mahakumbh event, their advanced commando training will resume in phases.

Women will not lag behind the police commando squad in the challenging responsibility of taking on the terrorists.

The women commandos who have been fervently training with such passion say that this kind of important step towards women's empowerment has never been taken before by the Uttarakhand Police. They are extremely pleased that by joining the ATS wing, they will be entrusted with the crucial responsibility of destroying the terrorists.

Formation of Women Commandos: A commendable step

While speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat during women's commando training, Commando Anjana Belwal said that first of all, she is very proud that the Chief Minister of the state has taken a commendable step towards the direction of women empowerment by equally inducting women in an important wing-like Uttarakhand's ATS.

According to Anjana, this important step will also inspire other women to compete fiercely against the anti-national forces by being a part of the most powerful force in the country.

Not just this, according to Anjana, in the commando training she is also being prepared in the techniques to enable her to save the lives of the civilians during a terrorist attack by using her weapons and techniques effectively during the most trying times.

According to her, it is challenging to join the Commando Force from regular duty. But the manner in which the training is being provided, it enhances the motivation to be prepared for every challenge.

DGP Ashok Kumar’s vital role in the training

DGP Ashok Kumar has a big role in the creation of the Women Commando Squad in order to empower women in Uttarakhand.

Ever since he took charge as the 11th DGP of the state on November 30, 2020, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has been taking one important decision after another to bring the state police into the list of the country's highest-ranking police.

In the same sequence, with the consent of the Chief Minister, for the first time, he has inducted the women commando squad in the 'Anti Terrorist Squad' wing of the state, which is being seen as another historical step.

DGP Ashok Kumar's move was also appreciated by the newly initiated women commandos ATS wing.

The commandos are seen welcoming his decision and appreciating him for his move.

According to them, the way the police force of the state has been modernized and equipped with women commandos with formal training to take on the terrorists is being considered as a giant leap in the direction of women empowerment, it will inspire many women of the state.

Destruction of the enemy is the sole goal

According to Commando Parvati, she is very proud to be a part of such an important wing of the country as the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). According to her, the kind of commando training they are receiving, it is motivating them to learn the correct use of weapons and equip themselves with all the techniques that are required not only to launch a counter-attack but most importantly how to use limited resources to successfully thwart anti-national activities within no time.

Women Commandos will be ready for any terrorist-related emergency

At the same time, Savitri Bisht, who too is undergoing training for Women Commando Squad in Uttarakhand ATS Wing, praised this revolutionary step towards women empowerment and spoke about being a proud female commando.

According to Savitri, with the initial physical and mental training of the ATS that started at Haridwar and now with the commando training in Narendra Nagar Dehradun, the technical morale of the woman commandos is much higher than before.

Savitri believes that she wants to move ahead from a society that considers women to be helpless and weak.

She wants to see herself as a commando who can protect her nation and its citizens from anti-national activities in times of trouble.

Not only this, Savitri says that by making a place as a better commando, Uttarakhand Women's Commando Squad will be ready to serve in any emergency situation in the country.

What makes the women commando squad special?

It is for the first time in Uttarakhand ATS, 38 women police personnel from Civil Police, Armed Police and PAC applied for the training as women commando squad.

Due to physical and mental standards of efficiency, only 22 women police personnel were selected for the training.

Of these, two belong to the sub-inspector rank and 20 other constable post personnel were selected.

This is how the training was given

At first, 22 selected women commandos were trained at Haridwar ATS from 8 January 2021.

Training continued as a free course till January 30, 2021.

Apart from strengthening physical and mental skills, the training also focused on the initial qualities of combat skills.

After this set of training, a break of 7 days was given.

Training at Narendra Nagar PTC Training Center

Extensive commando training to these women commandos was provided at Narendra Nagar PTC Training Center from February 8 to 20.

The training was imparted through the technique based on the indigenous and foreign commando module.

Along with carrying out large military operations, the training also involved combat skills which were done by the special mentor of the commandos.

Training in Dehradun

The training was scheduled in Dehradun Police Line from February 20 to 24.

All the 22 women commandos are being trained with sophisticated weapons AK-47 drivers and other hi-tech weapons.

They are being equipped with skills to position the target accurately in the blink of an eye, training is being given in many different ways.

A demonstration of their skills shall be done before the CM on 24 February.

On February 24, this commando squad will give a demonstration of basic training in the presence of the Chief Minister at Dehradun Police Line.

On February 24, all women commandos will return to Narendra Nagar PTC to undergo other training under the first phase of the advance training.

To be trained till March

The last phase of the proposed basic training of 2 months will continue till the last week of March at Narendra Nagar PTC.

After this, the trained women commando squad will be sent for the first deployment from 1 April 2021 to Mahakumbh for a month

To be trained again after Kumbh

After the Kumbh ends on April 30, all these 22 women commandos will be given advanced commando training in a different phased manner.

In this training, all courses like disposal of ID bomb, search and rescue operation, anti-terrorist drill mock drill will be conducted.

