Athletes lose Rs 30 lakh worth of equipment in Shatabdi fire incident

Dehradun: A coach of the Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express on Saturday caught fire between Raiwala and Kansrao railway station in Uttarakhand. However, no casualties were reported in the incident but all the luggage of the passengers were burnt in the tragic incident.

A team of eight players who were travelling to Dehradun to participate in the Archery junior national championship not only lost the equipment kit worth 30 lakh but also lost important documents in the incident.

"We were travelling with 8 players along with two coaches. When someone screamed that a fire has been broken out in the compartment, we rushed to rescue ourselves without caring about the luggage. We lost a playing kit worth Rs 30 lakh in the incident," said a player who was travelling to join the Archery junior national championship.

The officials said that coach C4 which caught fire detached from the rest of the coaches and a total of 35 passengers were shifted to other coaches before the train departed for the onward journey.

