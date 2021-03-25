Poor rain, snowfall hits production of Himalayan Viagra in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: The poor rain and snowfall have badly hit the production of herbal Yarsagumba, popularly known as Himalayan Viagra, which requires adequate rainfall and snowfall in the mountains to grow well.

Experts are of the view that with a faster increase in temperature this year due to less snowfall in the higher Himalayan regions, the production of Yarsagumba will be adversely affected.

Due to the reduced production of Yarsagumba, the economic crisis has also deepened for thousands of families living in the border areas.

The production of Yarsagumba, which is found in the higher Himalayan regions, depends on the temperature.

Heavy snowfall and a temperature of -4 to -15 degree are very important for the better production of this precious herb.

Research has found that the year in which snowfall in Himalayan regions has decreased its production has also been affected.

WHAT EXPERTS SAY

According to Dr Sachin Bohra, Yarsagumba, which is found at an altitude of more than three thousand meters, is now being grown at an altitude of more than 3,500 meters, mainly due to human intervention.

At the same time, due to damage done to tree lines in higher Himalayan regions, the temperature of low-lying areas has also been affected.

Yarsagumba is found on the snowy mountains at the height of three to five thousand meters in the Himalayan regions, which are exploited on a large scale every year.

The scientific name of this herb is Cordyceps Sinensis (caterpillar fungus). Yarsagumba is effective in many ways. The herb is very helpful in increasing the immunity of the human body. Therefore, Yarsagumba is in great demand in the international market.

In the international market, the price of one kg Yarsagumba is more than Rs 20 lakh.

Yarsagumba has the highest yield in high altitude areas of Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand.

This is the only way of income for more than 20 thousand families, living in the border areas.

Due to less snowfall in the mountains this year, the concerns of the farmers associated with the farming of Yarsagumba are bound to increase.

