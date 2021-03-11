Grand Kumbh mela is top priority: CM Rawat

Haridwar: Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday took oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister and visited the Kumbh Mela site today on the occasion of shahi snan on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Rawat said that his first priority is to get Kumbh done in a grand manner and ordered the administration that no one should be stopped from entering the mela site for any reason.

None would be stopped from entering Mela site in name of COVID report: Uttarakhand CM

"Unabashed devotees should be allowed to come to Haridwar," the CM said while appealing to devotees to follow the Covid guidelines.

The minister said he feels lucky that the day after he took the oath he got the opportunity to visit the holy grounds of Kumbh. "While I was seeking blessings from the saints at Har Ki Paudi, I couldn't help but be thankful for all the good luck," Rawat said.

Rawat added that after yesterday's meeting, he has told the officials that whatever arrangements can be made should be made for the saints during the Kumbh.



