Debris cleared at site of India glacier burst

Chamoli: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Thursday removed trees and boulders from the artificial lake formed after the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

According to ITBP sources, the flow of the water is not very high and water is discharging smoothly.

The excavation work was carried out at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli. Water is being pumped out of the tunnel and excavation up to 180 meters is complete as of now.

The death count in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has reached 70 after two more bodies were recovered from the debris, according to the state government on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation for 134 missing people is still on.

A glacier burst on February 7 in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand caused massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the Rishiganga power project.

ANI Report