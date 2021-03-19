Chief Minister Rawat issues 'ripped jeans' apology

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat was trolled massively on social media for his ripped jeans remark made against women. Amidst severe flak from all corners for his remarks, the CM on Friday tendered an apology in the matter.

Rawat said he would like to apologize to all who are hurt by his statement. He also said that he has no problem or objection to those wearing ripped jeans.

Earlier in the day, Rawat was summoned to Delhi by the BJP Chief JP Nadda and the party high command seeking a clarification regarding the same.

In this case, not only netizens but several celebrities too had lambasted Rawat.

