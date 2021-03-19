BJP summons Uttarakhand CM after 'ripped jeans' remark

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat who has landed in a controversy following his ripped jeans remark, has been summoned by the BJP High Command to Delhi. It is learnt that the BJP National President JP Nadda may seek an explanation from Rawat, amid the ongoing uproar over his controversial remarks aimed at women.

Rawat will leave for Delhi today, following a call from the BJP supremo. This is Singh's first visit to Delhi after having sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10.

Rawat who's facing a gritty situation following his objectionable remarks might have to clarify his remarks to the party chief. CM Tirath Singh Rawat will leave for Delhi at 12 noon on the state's official aircraft and is scheduled to meet JP Nadda at 1:30 pm. He will rest tonight in Delhi and will leave for Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rashmi Tyagi, wife of Rawat defended her husband's statement saying they were taken out of context and alleged that the Opposition presented his statements in a wrong manner. She said that the CM only wanted the participation of women towards building the society and country, in order to save the cultural heritage, identity and traditional costumes.

She added that the Opposition has blown the issue totally out of context and that an attempt is being made to malign the image of the Uttarakhand CM.