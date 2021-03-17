Uttarakhand CM's remark on women sparks controversy

Dehradun: The newly appointed chief minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat's derogatory remark on women cloths has sparked controversy.

Addressing a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked after seeing a woman seated near him on an aeroplane wearing ripped jeans.

"Recently when I was returning from Jaipur...I noticed a woman sitting beside me. She was wearing gumboots and ripped jeans exposing her knees. The woman, who runs an NGO, was with her two kids. What kind of values would you give to your children?" Rawat said.

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good," he said.

"The atmosphere that is being created is not right. This is becoming the atmosphere of the Britishers and people consider the Britishers to be good. I am urging parents to give good values to their children ​​at home. The child who has good values ​​can never fail," he added.

Meanwhile, Rawat's remark has sparked controversy as several people including political leaders reacted to his statement. Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha reacted sharply over Rawat's statement. He questioned whether the BJP endorses CM Rawat's remark.

