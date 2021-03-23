Uttarakhand Congress leader held on charges of harassment

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand police arrested Congress leader Azad Ali on charges of using obscene language on phone and Whatsapp.

According to the police, a case was registered after a woman alleged that the leader talked inappropriately to her when she rang him up to talk about a policy. The leader allegedly invited the woman to a hotel room.

Azad was later produced in the court.

Congress leader Azad Ali

READ: Internal rifts, groupism hurting Congress in Uttarakhand

However, refuting the allegations, Azad Ali said that it's a well thought political conspiracy against him. He also said that he knows the woman.

READ: Rift within Uttarakhand Congress, state assembly elections due in 2022

"The woman, from the last four months, was texting me on Whatsapp and I did not reply to a single text".

All the texts are saved and nothing has been deleted, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Pritam Singh has suspended Azad Ali with immediate effect.

READ: Harish Rawat tells Cong leaders not to comment on anti-BJP posts

State general secretary of the Congress party Vijay Saraswat said that the action has been taken keeping in mind the serious allegations of sexual harassment against Ali.