Uttarakhand govt to plan villages near India- China border

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): The Government of India along with the state government has been planning to replan Nelang and Jadung village near India- China international border.

Uttarakhand govt to plan villages near India- China border

According to the reports, the villagers were shifted to some other place during the 1962 India- China war. Now, the government has planned to re-establish the two villages in their original place.

Uttarakhand govt to plan villages near India- China border

For smooth functioning, CM Trivendra Rawat directed District Magistrate Mayur Dixit along with other local administration to convince the villagers to relocate their houses near the international border.

Uttarakhand govt to plan villages near India- China border

The DM said that the government took this step to promote tourism in the state as the place has historical importance. Therefore, it would attract more tourists, which helps in generating employment in the area.

Also Read: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait receives death threat over phone