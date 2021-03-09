Why was Trivendra Singh Rawat forced to resign?

New Delhi: Trivendra Singh has finally resigned from his post. There was a lot of talk about the MPs and ministers not being satisfied with his work. Most of these party members were passing their grievances to the high command. According to senior political experts Bhagirath Sharma and Jai Singh Rawat, the displeasure of ministers and legislators, the overconfidence of officers and his arrogant nature were responsible for the ending of his tenure as Chief Minister for four years. Declaring Garsain as the third division ultimately proved to be the Battle of Waterloo for Trivendra.

Was given preference over senior leaders

The senior leaders of BJP were upset with Trivendra Singh ever since he was made the Chief Minister. In March 2017, Uttarakhand handed over the command of the state to the BJP. After winning 56 seats from the 70 in the Vidhan Sabha elections, speculation started regarding the name of the would-be Chief Minister. At first, the top 5 names were discussed for the post and Trivendra Singh’s name was not on the list. However, his name was pushed forward by the Party High Command.

This decision of the Party High Command only started a wave of resentment among the Uttarakhand BJP leaders. The leaders who were the most upset were those who had left the Congress and joined the BJP. Supporters of political leaders like Harak Singh Rawat and Satpal Maharaj also appeared to be angry with the decision.

However, the order of the High Command was accepted and not opposed by all these senior leaders as they hoped that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat would not only take care of them after assuming office but would also respect them. But this did not happen and with the passage of time, all the senior leaders had openly started to protest. The central leadership had got the feedback last year that coordination between Trivendra Singh Rawat's government and the party organization was not right.

During the recent Core Committee meeting, these senior leaders had apprised their superiors, Dr. Raman Singh, the Central Supervisor who reached Dehradun and State In-charge Dushyant Kumar. It was also emphasized that they should change leadership; otherwise, people would start to resign.

Trivendra refuses to listen

After Trivendra Singh Rawat became the CM, party leaders started getting angry with his decisions. Ministers and MLAs started alleging that they were not being heard under Rawat's leadership. At the same time, there was some protest regarding Rawat's way of functioning. There were reports of two factions being formed in the party. However, nobody could be seen openly protesting.

Officers were given an open hand

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat was accused by ministers and legislators that he had given an open hand to some special officers and allowed them to do whatever they wanted.

Vacancies in the cabinet

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat did not fill the vacant posts in his cabinet for a very long time. MLAs were constantly demanding a change but were being ignored.

Protest about Garsain being made a division

The siege had started against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat since the announcement that Garsain was to be made a new division during the budget session on March 4. All the MLAs objected to the formation of Garasain as a new division. In such a situation, now with the displeasure of senior BJP MLAs, the politics of the new Garsain Mandal created in Uttarakhand, and the infighting of the BJP has completely come to dominate the political stability. In such a situation, there was pressure to change the Chief Minister within the party.

CM’s behaviour towards the common people

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's behaviour towards the general public is also a big reason for this resentment. The opposition has been making many such videos viral about this. During the non-military budget session, the women, who have been protesting for widening the road for nearly three months, were lathi-charged as they had come to besiege the assembly during the budget session. There was a lot of anger among the people regarding this incident.

With this, a video became the most viral as soon as Trivendra Rawat became CM, in which he is seen ordering a female government teacher Uttara Pant to be suspended and asking the police to take her into custody. The CM was severely criticized for this video.

Charges of corruption on Trivendra Singh Rawat

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been accused of corruption, a hearing of which is going on in the Supreme Court. The case is to be heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 10). There was speculation that the BJP High Command may have already removed Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in the wake of the apprehensions that the court will decide against Rawat.

In fact, a petition was filed by two journalists on allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. This petition also fell heavily on Trivendra Rawat. Let us tell you that journalist Umesh J Kumar has accused Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat that in 2016, when Trivendra Singh Rawat was the in-charge of Jharkhand state, he took a bribe to make a person the chairman of Cow Service Commission. Also, the money was transferred to the accounts of his relatives.

it is pertinent to mention that retired professor Harendra Singh Rawat lodged an FIR against Rajesh Umesh Sharma at Rajpur police station in Dehradun alleging blackmailing, codification of documents and wrongly obtaining bank accounts. It was alleged that the journalist had put a video on social media in which Amritesh Chauhan of Jharkhand deposited an amount of Rs 25 lakh during demonetisation in the account of Professor Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat. Rawat was asked to give this amount of 25 lakhs.

In the alleged video, Savita Rawat was described as the real sister of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. According to Professor Rawat, all the facts are untrue and Umesh faked and got his bank papers made. Bank account information was also obtained illegally. Umesh Sharma had filed a petition in the High Court for cancellation of the FIR, on which the Nainital High Court has given a decision. Both the Chief Minister and the state government have appealed to the Supreme Court against this decision.

