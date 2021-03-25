15 per cent of 171 candidates in the second phase Bengal polls are millionaires

Kolkata: A total of 171 candidates will be in the poll fray during the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. A recent report by the Association for Democratic Rights (ADR) and Election Watch has revealed that 15 per cent of these 171 candidates are millionaires and five per cent of them have assets of Rs 5 crore or above.

Former IPS officer, Bharati Ghosh, who is contesting for BJP from Debra assembly constituency in West Midnapore district this time, has the maximum assets in value terms at Rs 19 crore. BJP candidate from Kakdweep in South 24 district, Dipankar Jana comes in the second position on this count with a net asset value of around Rs 14 crore. In the third position Trinamool Congress candidate from the Taldyangra constituency in Bankura district, Arup Chakraborty is in the third position with a net asset value of around Rs 4 crore.

Election Watch representative, Ujjaini Halim said that quite some questions are being raised about the sudden skyrocketing asset increase of the candidates. “We got information about the candidates after scrutinizing the affidavits filed by them during nomination,” she said.

She also said that in the second phase of Bengal polls, the average education level of the candidates is also quite low, with 37 percent of the candidates having education level between 5th and 10th standards. She also said that 59 percent of the 171 candidates are graduates or post-graduates. Only four candidates have declared themselves as just literate and one has been declared as illiterate.

In the age graph, 49 of the 171 candidates reviewed are in the age bracket of 25 and 40 years, 92 candidates are in the age bracket of 41 and 60 years and 33 are in the age bracket of 61 and 80 years.

According to the report, of the 171 candidates, 43 have criminal cases pending against them and among them 36 candidates have serious criminal cases filed against them.