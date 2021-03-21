Many tainted candidates in Bengal, says ADR

Kolkata: Ahead of the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released a report which stated that 25% of candidates contesting in the polls have a link to criminal records. Analysing all the 191 candidates, it was found that 50% of the CPI (M) candidates are tainted - the highest among all parties.

Out of 48 candidates with cases, 42 cases are serious crimes. Twelve are crimes against women including a rape case. Eight candidates have declared cases related to murder against themselves. While 19 are linked to attempt to murder cases.

Also read: Congress releases list of 39 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

Seven (23%) out of 30 constituencies in Bengal are 'Red Alert' constituencies, where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

According to ADR, the directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of candidates in Phase 1 of the Bengal elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases.

Also read: Suvendu Adhikari's father, brother to attend Shah's poll rally in Egra

All major parties contesting in West Bengal phase I elections have given tickets to 33-56% of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. The Supreme Court in its directions dated February 13, 2020, had instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and asked why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.

Also read: EC orders removal of all administrators in West Bengal who are political leaders